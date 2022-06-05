Former Bon Jovi bassist, founding member Alec John Such dies

Jon Bon Jovi on Sunday announced the death of John Such, the New Jersey rock band's bassist from 1983 to 1994. No details on when or how John Such died were immediately available. A publicist for Bon Jovi didn't immediately respond to messages.

"He was an original," Bon Jovi wrote in a post on Twitter. "As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band."