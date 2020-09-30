Former Audi chief on trial in VW diesel emissions scandal

Rupert Stadler and the three co-defendants are charged with fraud, false certification and criminal false advertising before a court in Munich in a trial that is scheduled to include 176 sessions lasting until Dec. 20, 2022. The dpa news agency reported Stadler made no statement arriving at the courtroom where the trial was to take place under anti-coronavirus measures including attendance limits and social distancing.

The trial is a consequence of Volkswagen's emission scandal that erupted in September 2015. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a notice of violation saying that Volkswagen had rigged thousands of cars to detect when the cars were on emissions test stands. The software turned emissions controls up so that the cars could pass the test, then turned them off when the cars were driven on the street. The result was pollution in excess of U.S. limits for nitrous oxide, which can harm people's health.