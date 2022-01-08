Former anti-terror chief arrested over Kazakhstan protests

Caption
People walk past cars, which were burned after clashes, on a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Caption
People walk past cars, which were burned after clashes, on a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Caption
A car, which was burned after clashes, is seen on a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Caption
A car, which was burned after clashes, is seen on a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Caption
A car, which was burned after clashes, is seen on a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Caption
A car, which was burned after clashes, is seen on a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Caption
A car, which was burned after clashes, is seen in front of the city hall building in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Caption
A car, which was burned after clashes, is seen in front of the city hall building in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Caption
Kazakhstan soldiers patrol a street after clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Caption
Kazakhstan soldiers patrol a street after clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Caption
Kazakhstan soldiers control a street after clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Caption
Kazakhstan soldiers control a street after clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Caption
Kazakhstan soldiers patrol a street after clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Caption
Kazakhstan soldiers patrol a street after clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Caption
The building of Kazakhstan's ruling party The Nur Otan is seen with damage after clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Caption
The building of Kazakhstan's ruling party The Nur Otan is seen with damage after clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Caption
Volunteers stand ready to guard a mall after clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Caption
Volunteers stand ready to guard a mall after clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov
Caption
A body of victim laying near a military truck, which was burned after clashes, is seen in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov
Caption
A body of victim laying near a military truck, which was burned after clashes, is seen in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov
Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov
Caption
A blood is seen on the road as Kazakhstan soldiers patrol a street after clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult.(Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov
Caption
A blood is seen on the road as Kazakhstan soldiers patrol a street after clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult.(Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov
Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov
Caption
A police officer escorts a group of detained protesters in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult.(Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov
Caption
A police officer escorts a group of detained protesters in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult.(Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov
Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov
Caption
The city hall building is seen through a smoke in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult.(Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov
Caption
The city hall building is seen through a smoke in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Kazakhstan's president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens have been killed in the tumult.(Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov
Credit: Vladimir Tretyakov