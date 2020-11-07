Former Afghan TV presenter killed in explosion in capital

Washington's peace envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has been pressing for an agreement on a reduction in violence or a cease fire, which the Taliban have refused, saying a permanent cease fire would be part of the negotiations.

The talks were part of a negotiated agreement between the United States and the Taliban to allow U.S. and NATO troops withdraw from Afghanistan, ending 19 years of military engagement.

According to initial reports, Siawash was near his home when the bomb attached to his car exploded. An eyewitness, Mohammad Rafi, said Siawash's father and brother were the first to reach the vehicle that was engulfed in flames.

Rafi said all three of those killed were inside the car.

Siawash was a former TV presenter who anchored political programs on TOLO TV.