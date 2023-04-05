X

Forecasts force Mets, Phils and Orioles to postpone openers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
A strong threat of rain and thunderstorms forced the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles to postpone their home openers on Thursday

A strong threat of rain and thunderstorms forced the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles to postpone their home openers Thursday.

All three teams announced Wednesday the openers will be pushed back a day with the Mets playing host to the Miami Marlins, the Phillies taking on the Cincinnati Reds and the Orioles facing the New York Yankees on Friday.

All three cities had weather forecasts calling for at least a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms Thursday, the National Weather Service reported on its website.

“After consultation with Major League Baseball and the uncertain forecast tomorrow between 3:00 and 7:00 p.m., we have elected to move our home opener with the Reds to Friday," Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck said in a statement.

The Mets’ home opener was rescheduled for a 1:10 p.m. start and tickets that were to have been used Thursday will be good for Friday, the team said.

The Orioles rescheduled their opener to 3:05 p.m. Friday, which had been scheduled as an off day before the teams meet again Saturday and Sunday. The team said tickets for the postponed game will be valid Friday.

The Reds-Phillies opener on Friday will have a 3:05 p.m start. The Phillies said tickets and parking for opening day will be valid for Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Missouri tornado kills 5 in latest wave of severe weather
2
Judge weighs request to toss Chasing Horse's sex abuse case
3
Indiana, Idaho governors sign bans on gender-affirming care
4
Ohtani drives in a run, pitches Angels past Mariners 4-3
5
Report details 'staggering' church sex abuse in Maryland
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top