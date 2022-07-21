Ford touts ample supply deals to hit electric vehicle goals

Ford also announced multiple other contracts for battery components and raw materials including lithium, from sources in the U.S., Australia, Indonesia and other countries.

It also has a target of being able to manufacture EVs at a rate of 2 million per year globally by the end of 2026.

Ford would not comment on a report that it could lay off as many as 8,000 employees to cut expenses to finance its ambitious EV goals. It called the report by Bloomberg News speculation.

But CEO Jim Farley warned in February that Ford has too many people and too much complexity, and said it didn't have the expertise to transition to battery-electric vehicles. “That's the simple answer. There's waste,” he said at a Wolfe Research conference.

Ford, based in Dearborn, Michigan, has about 183,000 employees worldwide.