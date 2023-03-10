Ford to cut 1,100 jobs in Spain after other European layoffs

The cuts are in addition to the 2,300 layoffs largely in Germany and the U.K. that the automaker announced last month as part of a "leaner, more competitive cost structure in Europe."

Ford Spain said in a statement that it notified unions on Friday of what it said was “a profound restructuring of its operations,” which comes even as Ford champions the Valencia plant as its preferred site to assemble “next-generation” electric vehicles on the continent.