Ford to run EV, internal combustion divisions separately

Ford Blue will provide hardware engineering and manufacturing capabilities for the entire company. Ford Model e will develop software and connected vehicle technologies and services.

Ford anticipates spending $5 billion on electric vehicles this year, including capital expenditures, expense and direct investments.

Ford expects to have more than 2 million electric vehicles produced annually by 2026, representing about a third of its global volume. It anticipates electric vehicles comprising half its global volume by 2030.

Farley, in addition to heading Ford Model e, will continue as CEO of Ford Motor Co. The president of Ford's Americas & International Markets Group, Kumar Galhotra, will become president of Ford Blue.

“We are going to be hyper-competitive on costs and make quality a reason to choose Ford,” Galhotra said. "And by doing all that, Ford Blue will be an engine of cash and profitability for the whole company.”

Shares of Ford rose more than 3% before the opening bell.