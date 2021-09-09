After exiting Brazil, Ford pulls plug on production in India

Ford recorded nearly $1 billion non-operating write-down of assets in 2019, according to the company.

The production of cars in India for sale in the country is ending immediately and Ford will wind down production at Sanand, a vehicle and engine assembly plant with about 3,000 workers, by the fourth quarter. Vehicle and engine manufacturing in Chennai, which employs around 5,000, will end by the second quarter of next year.

Parts service, and warranty support in India will still be available, Ford said, and the company will continue to operate engineering, technology, and business segments in India.

Ford Motor Co. will begin importing vehicles like the Mustang coupe in India. It will sell off current inventories in India of its Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport and Endeavour models.

The company anticipates pre-tax special item charges of about $2 billion. This includes approximately $600 million this year, about $1.2 billion in 2022 and the balance in subsequent years.