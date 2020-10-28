Ford posts better than expected 3Q profit as sales recover

The company reported an outsized pretax profit margin of 9.7% for the quarter, with North America's margin at 12.5%.

Lawler said Ford saw strong top-line pricing as it increased sales of high-profit pickup trucks, commercial vans and SUVs, but it also had cost cuts that flowed from the second quarter into the third.

“Were seeing the benefits of leaning into our strengths, our high demand, profitable vehicles," he said.

He said the company ran many of its van, truck and SUV plants on full overtime and on weekends through the quarter, trying to make up lost production from earlier in the year.

Automakers were expecting a tough third quarter because they didn’t know how much demand and production would recover from the virus. But Ford saw its U.S. sales down only 5% for the period, with much of the decline from slower sales to large fleet buyers.

At the same time, Ford had its best quarter for pickup truck sales since 2005, and those carry a higher price tag than other vehicles. The company’s average vehicle sales price was $45,599 for the quarter, up 8% from a year ago, according to the Edmunds.com auto pricing site. Ford also picked up a 5% increase in U.S. market share.