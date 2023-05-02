Ford posts $1.76B 1Q profit largely on gas-powered vehicles

The company's profits were fueled largely by sales in the U.S., its most lucrative market. Ford sold just under 472,000 vehicles from January through March, up 9.9% from the previous year.

The company continued to get strong prices for its vehicles during the quarter, driven by loaded out trucks and big SUVs. Ford's average sale price was $56,534, according to Edmunds.

The first-quarter loss last year was due mainly to a drop in valuation of Ford's investment in electric vehicle startup Rivian, which saw its stock slide.

Earlier Tuesday, Ford cut prices on its Mustang Mach E electric SUV, the same day Tesla raised prices slightly on the Model Y, the Mach E's main competitor.

Ford also said it is reopening the order bank on Wednesday for the Mach E after upgrading a factory in Mexico to increase output.