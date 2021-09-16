Ford adding 450 jobs to meet demand for new electric truck

Ford officials hope the F-150 Lightning will be the catalyst that hastens America’s transition from gasoline to battery-powered vehicles. The new truck, which will be available to customers by next spring, will be able to travel up to 300 miles (480 kilometers) per battery charge and carries a starting price of around $40,000.

Ford’s $250 million investment will create 450 hourly direct jobs, with most of those workers assembling the F-150 Lightning at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. Workers at the Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti will assemble batteries, and the Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center in Sterling Heights will increase its capacity to supply electric motors and electric transaxles for the Lightning.

The investment and added jobs will help increase production capacity to 80,000 trucks a year, Ford said.

“Electric vehicles aren’t a foofoo California car," Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell of Dearborn said. "They are what real Americans drive.”