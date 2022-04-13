Forced into a basement in Ukraine, residents began to die

The residents of Yahidne, which is on the outskirts of Chernihiv, said they were made to remain in the basement day and night except for the rare times when they they were allowed outside to cook on open fires or to use the toilet.

The health of the captives suffered.

“Here’s a chair, and that’s how we were sitting for a month,” Saroyan said, recalling her aching legs.

As people died one by one in the basement, neighbors were allowed from time to time to place the bodies in a mass grave in a nearby cemetery.

Each time, they passed through a doorway marked in dripping red paint with the plaintive words "Attention. Children." The glare of a flashlight shows bright drawings on the walls.

The Russians could be cruel, surviving villages said.

Svitlana Baguta said a Russian soldier who was “either drunk or high” made her drink from a flask at gunpoint.

“He pointed the gun at the throat, put the flask and said, ‘Drink,’” Baguta said.

Julia Surypak said the soldiers allowed some people to make a short trip to their homes if they sang the Russian state anthem. “But they didn’t allow us to walk much,” she said.

The Russian forces left the village at the beginning of April, part of a regional withdrawal from northern Ukraine Russia's military ordered in anticipation of after a large offensive in the east.

A message scrawled on a wall of the Yahidne school marked April 1 as “the last day” of their presence.

The soldiers left behind unexploded artillery shells, destroyed Russian vehicles and rubble.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption Valentina Saroyan sits in the basement of a school in Yahidne, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Residents say more than 300 people were trapped for weeks by Russian occupiers in the basement of the school in Yahidne. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Caption Valentina Saroyan sits in the basement of a school in Yahidne, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Residents say more than 300 people were trapped for weeks by Russian occupiers in the basement of the school in Yahidne. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Caption Valentina Saroyan walks up the stairs after visiting the basement of the school in Yahidne, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Residents say more than 300 people were trapped for weeks by Russian occupiers in the basement of the school in Yahidne. The Russians left the village over a week ago after their advance to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv stalled. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Caption Valentina Saroyan walks up the stairs after visiting the basement of the school in Yahidne, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Residents say more than 300 people were trapped for weeks by Russian occupiers in the basement of the school in Yahidne. The Russians left the village over a week ago after their advance to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv stalled. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Caption Local men drink alcohol after the funeral of a man killed by Russian troops in Yahidne, near Dnipro, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Caption Local men drink alcohol after the funeral of a man killed by Russian troops in Yahidne, near Dnipro, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Caption Ammunition lies near a school in Yahidne, near of Dnipro, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Caption Ammunition lies near a school in Yahidne, near of Dnipro, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Caption A man rides a bicycle past destroyed vehicles and an apartment building in Yahidne, near of Dnipro, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Caption A man rides a bicycle past destroyed vehicles and an apartment building in Yahidne, near of Dnipro, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Caption A man and his wife push a cart with food past a school damaged by shelling in Yahidne, near of Dnipro, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Caption A man and his wife push a cart with food past a school damaged by shelling in Yahidne, near of Dnipro, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Caption Mykhailo Chylovan walks out from a house damaged by shelling in Yahidne, near of Dnipro, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Caption Mykhailo Chylovan walks out from a house damaged by shelling in Yahidne, near of Dnipro, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Caption The tail of a missile sticks out in a residential area in Yahidne, near of Dnipro, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Caption The tail of a missile sticks out in a residential area in Yahidne, near of Dnipro, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Caption Julia Surypak shows a position of Russian troops in a yard of her house in Yahidne, near of Dnipro, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Caption Julia Surypak shows a position of Russian troops in a yard of her house in Yahidne, near of Dnipro, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Caption A Russian armoured fighting vehicle destroyed during the war with Ukraine is seen at the residential area in Yahidne, near of Dnipro, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Caption A Russian armoured fighting vehicle destroyed during the war with Ukraine is seen at the residential area in Yahidne, near of Dnipro, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka