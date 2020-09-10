Forbes: Cowboys most valuable NFL team at $5.7 billion

The bottom three teams are the Detroit Lions ($2.1 billion) at No. 30, followed by the Buffalo Bills ($2.05 billion) and the Cincinnati Bengals, who finished last in the standings at 2-14 in 2019 and are worth $2 billion. They are also the only franchise without any increase from last year.

On average, each team in the NFL is worth $3.05 billion, an increase of 7% from last year. And four teams (Cowboys, Giants, Patriots and Rams) are worth at least $4 billion.

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are No. 23 at $2.5 billion, an increase of 9% from last year.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes during an NFL training camp football practice in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero