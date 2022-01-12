For victims, Syria torture trial is 1st step toward justice

The court concluded that al-Gharib was part of a unit which detained anti-government protests and took them to a facility in the Syrian city of Douma known as Al Khatib, or Branch 251, where they were tortured.

Federal prosecutors allege that Raslan was the senior officer in charge of the jail and supervised the “systematic and brutal torture” of more than 4,000 prisoners between April 2011 and September 2012, resulting in the deaths of at least 58 people.

The court heard evidence implicating Raslan in 30 of those deaths, said Patrick Kroker, a lawyer with the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights who represented several survivors at the trial. Instances of sexual violence are also being considered as part of the charge, he said.

If convicted, Raslan could face life in prison. His lawyers last week asked the court to acquit their client, claiming that he never personally tortured anybody and that he defected in late 2012.

Caption FILE -In this Sunday, April 19, 2020 photo Syrian Wassim Mukdad poses for a photograph at the Berlin offices of the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, Germany. A court in the German city of Koblenz is scheduled to deliver its ruling Thursday in the trial of Anwar Raslan, a former Syrian secret police officer who is accused of crimes against humanity for overseeing the abuse of detainees at a jail near Damascus a decade ago.Victims of torture in Syria and human rights activists say they hope the upcoming verdict in a landmark trial will be a first step toward justice for countless Syrians who suffered abuse at the hands of President Bashar Assad's government in the country's long-running conflict. (AP Photo/Frank Jordans,file) Credit: Frank Jordans