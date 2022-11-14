For Machine Gun Kelly in 'Taurus,' art imitates life

Sutton said he knew Baker was “the real deal” upon meeting him, and fans of the musician are going to “freak out” when viewing the movie.

“They cannot expect what they’re going to see, what his performance is, how deep he goes," Sutton said. “The kind of rhythm and structure of the movie, too, is probably not typical of a movie.”

Baker previously worked with Sutton on his Western "The Last Son," in which he played a bank robber. His past acting credits include "Bird Box" and "Good Mourning," another collaboration with fiancee Megan Fox.

Despite the confidence and bravado of Machine Gun Kelly, Baker said that he doesn’t like to hear or watch himself on screen — but this performance was different.

“I don’t know if it was the hair, like the long hair or whatever, but I was able to watch it not cringing at my own image,” he said. “I like that guy on the inside."

