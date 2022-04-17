For ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series, a case of diminishing returns

This installment stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller and Mads Mikkelsen, who replaced Johnny Depp as Grindelwald. In November 2020, following Depp's failed libel case against The Sun tabloid newspaper for an article that labeled him a "wife beater," the actor said Warner Bros. asked him to step down and that he agreed.

As with previous “Fantastic Beasts” films, however, “Dumbledore” has more hope internationally. Its grosses are $193 million worldwide. Both of the previous films made over 70% of their global totals from international showings.

“Recapturing the original ‘Harry Potter’ magic that began some 20 years ago in cinemas is a tall order,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. “The ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise, while seeing diminishing returns with each successive installment, still has enough of a devoted fanbase to conjure up respectable numbers particularly with international audiences which have always provided the lion’s share of the box office for these films.”

In its second weekend, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” fell 58% and earned an estimated $30 million, according to Paramount. The film has grossed $119.6 million to date.

Sony also released “Father Stu” in 2,705 locations on Wednesday. Starring Mark Wahlberg, who helped finance the film, “Father Stu” is based on a true story and is a rare mainstream Hollywood movie with religious themes. It earned an estimated $8 million in its first five days in theaters.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” $43 million.

2. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” $30 million.

3. “The Lost City,” $6.5 million.

4. “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” $6.2 million.

5. “Father Stu,” $5.7 million.

6. “Morbius,” $4.7 million.

7. “Ambulance,” $4 million.

8. “The Batman,” $3.8 million.

9. “K.G.F.: Chapter 2,” $2.9 million.

10. “Uncharted,” $1.2 million.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows, from left, Dan Fogler, Jessica Williams, Eddie Redmayne and Callum Turner in a scene from "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) Credit: Uncredited

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Jessica Williams in a scene from "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) Credit: Uncredited

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ezra Miller in a scene from "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) Credit: Uncredited