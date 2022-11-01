journal-news logo
Football, World Series most popular on television

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Sports ruled the day again in the Nielsen company's list of the most popular programs in prime-time television

NEW YORK (AP) — Here are the 20 most-watched programs in prime-time television for the week of Oct. 24-30, according to the Nielsen company.

1. NFL Football: Green Bay at Buffalo, NBC, 19.62 million.

2. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 15.31.

3. World Series, Game 1: Philadelphia at Houston, Fox, 11.48 million.

4. World Series, Game 2: Philadelphia at Houston, Fox, 10.8 million.

5. NFL Football: Chicago at New England, ESPN, 10.35 million.

6. “The OT,” Fox, 10.32 million.

7. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 10.24 million.

8. NFL Football: N.Y. Giants at Seattle, Fox, 9.22 million.

9. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.04 million.

10. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.07 million.

11. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.97 million.

12. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.78 million.

13. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 5.95 million.

14. “East New York,” CBS, 5.84 million.

15. “Football Night in America, Part 2,” NBC, 5.83 million.

16. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 5.77 million.

17. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.76 million.

18. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.68 million.

19. College Football: Michigan St. at Michigan, ABC, 5.58 million.

20. “FBI,” CBS, 5.45 million.

