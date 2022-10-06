Food security, consumer groups protest Kenya's GMO decision

Kenya’s new President William Ruto earlier this week announced that the Cabinet had effectively lifted the decade-old ban on openly cultivating and importing genetically modified crops. The decision came after pressure by the United States government, which had argued that the ban affected U.S. agricultural exports and food aid.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the groups including the Kenya-based Consumer Grassroots Association, Route to Food, Greenpeace Africa and the African Biodiversity Network said the abrupt decision “essentially curtails the freedom of Kenyans to choose what they want to eat.” They called for the ban to be reinstated immediately and for an “inclusive participatory process” to look into food security issues.