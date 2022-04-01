Food convoy heads to Ethiopia's Tigray, 1st since December

The Tigray fighters had said they would observe the humanitarian truce declared by the government if aid started to reach Tigray.

“This is one good step in the right direction,” Getachew added. “The bottom line, though, isn’t about how many trucks are allowed but whether there is a system in place to ensure unfettered humanitarian access for the needy!”

Ethiopian authorities on Thursday urged humanitarian groups to transport aid supplies by air “as much as possible.”

Government spokesman Legesse Tulu on Friday repeated demands that the Tigray fighters withdraw from the Afar and Amhara regions.

“We call on the international community to put pressure on the TPLF warriors,” he told The Associated Press.

In recent months, some food and nutrition supplies have been flown into Tigray, but these represent a fraction of the region’s needs. Banking services and phone lines also remain down across Tigray.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Thursday that several agencies have been forced to suspend operations “due to (a) lack of supplies, cash, and fuel.”