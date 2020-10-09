Foles beat Brady again as Bears squeeze by Tampa Bay 20-19

Foles, the Super Bowl 52 MVP, completed 30 of 42 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown, in his second start after replacing Mitchell Trubisky.

Allen Robinson had 90 yards receiving. Jimmy Graham caught a touchdown pass and David Montgomery ran for a score.

Brady was 25 of 41. The three-time MVP was seen screaming on the sideline late in the third quarter after an ugly drive for Tampa Bay.

Mike Evans had a touchdown reception.

Ryan Succop kicked four field goals, including a 25-yarder to give Tampa Bay a 19-17 lead with 4:49 remaining.

But nose tackle Vita Vea was taken from the field on a cart with less than two minutes remaining after a teammate rolled up on his right leg. And Tampa Bay lost for the first time since the opener at New Orleans.

The Buccaneers looked like they might blow this one open, jumping out to a 13-0 lead. But the Bears turned it around in a flash, with two touchdowns in the final 1:48 of the half.

Montgomery plowed in from the 3. Kyle Fuller then put a big hit on Ke'Shawn Vaughn as he caught a short pass, and Robert Quinn recovered the fumble, giving the Bears possession on the Tampa Bay 27. A leaping Jimmy Graham made a one-handed grab in the end zone with Jamel Dean on him to haul in Foles' 12-yard pass.

INJURIES

Buccaneers: Vaughn (chest) was hurt on that big hit by Fuller. ... LB Jack Cichy (hamstring) left the game.

Bears: LG James Daniels (pectoral) was hurt early in the third quarter. ... LB Devante Bond (quad) was hurt on the game's opening kickoff.

UP NEXT

Buccaneers: Host Green Bay on Oct. 18.

Bears: Visit Carolina on Oct. 18.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) yells at members of his offensive line as they walk off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy yells from the sideline during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is tackled by Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo (50) and linebacker James Vaughters (93) during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (24) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh