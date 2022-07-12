Flyers waive Lindblom, donate $100K to cancer organization

General manager Chuck Fletcher called it a "very difficult decision" to free up salary cap space by cutting a player who recovered from being diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma. The Flyers will donate $100,000 in Lindblom's name to a Philadelphia organization that supports families impacted by cancer.

“No one can question the desire, will and strength to overcome all that Oskar has been through off the ice in order to return to the game he loves,” Fletcher said in a statement released by the team. “Oskar’s commitment to his teammates and impact in our room has been immeasurable. He is truly an inspiration to us all and he will always remain a special part of the Philadelphia Flyers family. We wish him all the best as he continues his NHL career.”