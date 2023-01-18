Flyers D Provorov cites religion for boycott on Pride night

The Flyers also hosted a pregame skate for local LGBTQ+ youth. Flyers players James van Riemsdyk and Scott Laughton have been staunch supporters of the community and launched a program in support of local LGBTQ+ youth in the greater Philadelphia area.

Flyers coach John Tortorella said Provorov “was true to himself and to his religion."

“It's one thing I respect about Provy, he's always true to himself,” Tortorella said.

All-Star forward Kevin Hayes, who had a hat trick in the win over Anaheim, said “it's not for me to answer” when asked how he felt about Provorov's decision.

The Wells Fargo Center was decorated Tuesday night in rainbow hues representing the LGBTQ+ community through special pride-themed arena LEDs, décor and rainbow-themed team merchandise.

“The Philadelphia Flyers organization is committed to inclusivity and is proud to support the LGBTQ+ community," the team said in a statement after the game. "Many of our players are active in their support of local LGBTQ+ organizations, and we were proud to host our annual Pride Night again this year. The Flyers will continue to be strong advocates for inclusivity and the LGBTQ+ community.”

