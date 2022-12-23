Flu starting to wane in US after brutal start to season

“Viruses love to make you look foolish when you’re predicting what they’re going to do,” he said.

The annual winter flu season usually doesn't get going until December or January, but this one took off in early November. It has been complicated by the simultaneous spread of other viruses, including COVID-19 and RSV.

The measure of traffic in doctor’s offices is based on reports of symptoms like fever, coughs and sore throats, not on lab-confirmed diagnoses, so it captures all respiratory illnesses together.

Whatever the current mix, the overall impact is waning. Health officials said Friday that 6.3% of outpatient medical visits last week were due to flu-like illnesses. It was as high as 7.5% but has been falling since the week of Thanksgiving.

Though flu activity remains high, officials said they've seen some decline in most parts of the country — including in the Southeast, where flu hit early and hard.

The CDC estimates there have been at least 190,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 deaths from flu so far this season. The deaths include at least 17 children.

Flu shots are recommended for nearly all Americans who are at least 6 months old or older. Health officials say it's not too late to get vaccinated.

“It’s not over,” Brammer said.

