Floyd's brother expresses gratitude to Raiders for support

“It’s a tough situation,” he said in a phone interview Tuesday night. “I feel bad it was taken in a way it wasn’t meant to be done. That can only be my fault for not explaining it.”

Davis said he was driving when the verdict was announced and heard Floyd's brother, Philonise, make the statement that “we can all breathe again” and decided to make that message the team's response.

“I thought that said a lot,” Davis said. “It said a lot about everything. I thought it was something where we could all breathe again. Justice was served. We still have a lot of work to do on social justice and police brutality. But today, justice was served.”

The tweet was widely condemned in replies on Twitter but remained pinned to the top of the team's Twitter account until Wednesday morning.

“It was taken negatively by 99% of the people,” Davis said. “That happens. That's part of social media.”

