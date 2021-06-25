journal-news logo
'Miss you.' Floyd's daughter speaks at Chauvin's sentencing

In this image taken from video, Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd is seen Friday, June 25, 2021, during victim impact statements as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over the sentencing of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin was being sentenced Friday on a second-degree murder charge in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
Credit: Uncredited

George Floyd's 7-year-old daughter says she wishes she could tell her late father that “I miss you and I love you.”

“I miss you and I love you," Gianna Floyd said in the video when asked what she would say to her dad.

Gianna Floyd's video interview was played in court Friday during the sentencing hearing for Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Gianna Floyd said in the victim impact statement that she believed her dad was still with her in spirit and that she wants to know how he got hurt.

“We used to have dinner meals every single night before we went to bed," she said. "My daddy always used to help me brush my teeth."

She had a long list of things she would still have liked to do with her father. “I want to play with him, have fun, go on a plane ride.”

Hers was the first of several victim impact statements given by Floyd's family members at Chauvin's sentencing.

FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo, George Floyd's nephew Brandon Williams speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder and other charges in Floyd’s May 25, 2020, death, in Minneapolis. Floyd's family members — including his brothers Philonise and Terrence and Williams — will give statements in court Friday, June 25 before Chauvin is sentenced. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Credit: Julio Cortez

FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo, Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, speaks during a news conference after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in the killing of George Floyd, in Minneapolis. Floyd's family members — including his brothers Philonise and Terrence and his nephew Brandon Williams — will give statements in court Friday, June 25 before Chauvin is sentenced. (AP Photo/John Minchillo File)
Credit: John Minchillo

