Flower farms see their Lunar New Year sales wilted by virus

Flower farms like Yeung typically make about 50% of their profits from the Lunar New Year season alone, according to business analyst Francis Lun.
Pinky Chan is one of Yeung’s customers who drove an hour to his farm to buy orchids. Amid the ongoing pandemic, Chan thought it was still important to create a festive atmosphere amid difficult times.
“We Chinese people feel happier if our homes are filled with red and green during the Lunar New Year,” Chan said. “Because of the pandemic, we are all not very happy, we are not able to meet with our families. So I hope buying a pot of flowers for my parents can make them feel a bit happier.”
A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, looks at pots of Phalaenopsis orchids at one of Hong Kong's largest orchid farms located at Hong Kong's rural New Territories on Jan. 14, 2021. The Lunar New Year holiday is usually a busy period for flower farms in Hong Kong, which gear up to sell plum blossoms, orchids and daffodils at flower markets during the festive season. But the pandemic and restrictions on such festive markets this year has taken a toll on many farms, who worry that they may be left with an oversupply of flowers. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, walks beside pots of Phalaenopsis orchids at one of Hong Kong's largest orchid farms located at Hong Kong's rural New Territories on Jan. 14, 2021.
A farmer wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, walks besides peach blossom trees at a farm located at Hong Kong's rural New Territories on Jan. 14, 2021.
Customers wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, measure the height of a peach blossom tree at a farm located at Hong Kong's rural New Territories on Jan. 14, 2021.
A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, takes photos of pots of Phalaenopsis orchids at one of Hong Kong's largest orchid farms located at Hong Kong's rural New Territories on Jan. 14, 2021.
A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, carries a pot of Phalaenopsis orchids at one of Hong Kong's largest orchid farms located at Hong Kong's rural New Territories on Jan. 14, 2021.
Pots of citrus trees for Chinese New Year are displayed for sale at a real estate property agent store in Hong Kong Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
