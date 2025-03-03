‘Flow’ becomes first Latvian film to win Academy Award for animated feature

It's only Zilbalodis' second animated film as a director.

″Thank you to my mom and dad. Thank you to my cats and dogs. I’m really, moved by the warm reception our film has had. I hope this will open of doors to independent animation filmmakers around the world," said Zilbalodis. "This is the first time a film from Latvia has ever been nominated. So it really means a lot to us. We are very inspired and we hope to be back soon.”

Zilbalodis' unexpected Oscar contender — and now winner — has been welcomed with open arms this award season. The win Sunday adds to an already impressive resume for the new director, which includes a best animated feature win at the Golden Globe Awards and nominations from Critics Choice Awards, Annie Awards and British Academy Film Awards.

The success of the film is shared with producers Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman. The Latvian, French and Belgian co-production was also nominated for best international feature film, and is the first Latvian film to be nominated at the Academy Awards.

The film beat another atmospheric story in "The Wild Robot,” as well as “Inside Out 2,” Disney’s highest-grossing movie last year, and Claymation films “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” and “Memoir of a Snail.”

