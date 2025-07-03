Flossie weakens to tropical storm off Mexico's Pacific coast

Breaking: State of Ohio to sue companies claiming to help people get out of timeshare contracts

Flossie has weakened to a tropical storm off Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph
1 hour ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Flossie weakened to a tropical storm Thursday off Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

It's expected to remain offshore and dissipate Thursday, but swells, “life-threatening” surf and rip currents were expected in southwestern Mexico and the Baja California peninsula in the coming days.

The Miami-based center said Flossie was about 205 miles (330 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas and was moving northwest off the Mexican coast at 9 mph (15 kph). It was expected to skirt the coast for a few days while dropping rain on several Mexican states.

Flossie became a powerful Category 3 hurricane late on Tuesday, but gradually weakened throughout Wednesday.

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Flossie, Monday, July 1, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

