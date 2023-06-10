Florida wins closing relay for second straight NCAA men's track and field title

LSU jumped up the standings to begin the final day when it won the 4x100 relay in 38.05 seconds. Florida was second.

Washington sophomore Nathan Green (3:42.78) and junior Joe Waskom (3:42.93) finished 1-2 in the 1,500.

Texas Tech senior Courtney Lindsey (9.89) edged LSU sophomore Godson Oghenebrume (9.90) and Houston junior Shaun Maswanganyi (9.91) to win the 100.

Alabama had a 1-2 finish in the 400 hurdles behind Chris Robinson (48.12) and Corde Long (48.53).

Stanford, which began the day in second place, six points behind Arkansas, got a win from Udodi Onwuzurike in the 200 with a time of 19.84. The Cardinal picked up 10 more points when Ky Robinson clocked in at 14:04.77 to win the 5,000.

BYU's Kenneth Rooks won the steeplechase in 8:26.17; Georgia freshman Will Sumner took the 800 in 1:44.26; South Florida’s Romaine Beckford cleared 7-5 1/4 to win the high jump; Arizona State's Turner Washington took the discus at 217-3.

Ball State junior Jenelle Rogers led the women's decathlon after the first four events with 3,840 points. Vanderbilt's Beatrice Juskeviciute (3,675) was second.

