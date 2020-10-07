Florida: Voter registration system crash wasn't cyberattack

U.S. District Chief Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee rejected the groups’ request for an immediate extension late Tuesday, but said he would consider their demand after a hearing on Thursday. The groups include Dream Defenders, New Florida Majority, Organize Florida, LatinoJustice PRLDEF and others.

They argue that the rights of those who tried to register Monday were violated because they did not have the same access to the system as those who registered earlier. DeSantis said Tuesday that his extension equaled the time the system experienced problems and was sufficient.

There were no immediate reports of major glitches during Tuesday's extended registration period.

The potential for outside meddling is an especially sensitive issue in Florida, a key battleground state in November’s election between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden. The state has lingering questions about Russian hacking during the election four years ago.

Lucas Saez, second from left, 22, turns in his voter registration form to temporary worker Loren Quiroz, center, as his father Ramiro Saez, left, looks on, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Doral, Fla. Saez attempted to register to vote six times the night before without any luck.

Ramiro Saez, left, helps his son Lucas Saez, 22, fill out a voter registration form, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Doral, Fla.

A roll of "I Voted!" stickers are shown, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Doral, Fla.

A Florida voter registration application is shown, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Doral, Fla.

Lucas Saez, left, 22, turns in his voter registration form to temporary worker Loren Quiroz, right, as his father Ramiro Saez, center, looks on, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Doral, Fla.

Voters prepare to turn in their mail-in ballots, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Doral, Fla.