Florida TV chef charged in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

According to court documents, Kicinski and Heneghan joined with others objecting to Democratic President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over former Republican President Donald Trump. A mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results, authorities said. Five people died in the violence.

According to the criminal complaint, FBI agents connected GPS data from a mobile device to Kicinski and Heneghan and later compared surveillance video from the Capitol to driver's license and social media images of the pair. Surveillance images show them holding their phones as they walked down hallways and in the Rotunda.