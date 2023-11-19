Florida State QB Jordan Travis carted off after injury to left leg against North Alabama

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury to his left leg late in the first quarter of the fourth-ranked Seminoles game against North Alabama.

Travis, a Heisman Trophy contender, was tackled after a scramble to about midfield and he leg was caught underneath a defender. Travis immediately pointed to his left leg and medical staff rushed onto the field.

Teammates and coaches looked distraught on the field.

Travis was helped up, putting no weight on his leg and both teams came out on to the field as he was placed on the cart with what appeared to be an air cast on his left leg.

Travis is a fifth-year senior who has led a turnaround at Florida State from five victories in 2021 to College Football Playoff contender this year.

