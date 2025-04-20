Florida State classes resume Monday after fatal shooting, but in-person attendance isn't mandatory

Students also can request an incomplete grade for their class if they feel they are unable to complete a course, McCullough said.

The gunman, identified as the stepson of a sheriff's deputy, arrived on campus an hour before the shooting Thursday and stayed near a parking garage before he walked in and out of buildings and green spaces while firing a handgun just before lunchtime, police said.

In roughly four minutes, officers confronted 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, a Florida State student, and shot and wounded him, Tallahassee police said.

The two victims who died were Robert Morales, a university dining coordinator, and Tiru Chabba, an executive for food service vendor Aramark, according to family members and attorneys for the families.