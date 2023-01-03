Florida sheriff: Burglars call 911 to get help moving stuff

Deputies responded to a home Saturday after a 911 call was made but nobody spoke, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. At the home, the deputies concluded that nobody lived there, but they found a male suspect and his girlfriend inside the home after entering it through an unlocked door.

Deputies had been searching for the male suspect after identifying him from security video as a burglar at a Dollar General store in Poinciana, Florida, where several items were stolen earlier in the day, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Poinciana is about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Orlando.