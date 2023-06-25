Florida sets College World Series record for runs with 24-4 win over LSU to force deciding Game 3

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Florida scored the most runs in College World Series history and came up one short of the record for largest margin of victory in a 24-4 rout of LSU on Sunday that forced a deciding Game 3.

The Gators hit six home runs on a windy day at Charles Schwab Field and pounded LSU pitching for a CWS record-tying 23 hits a day after Ty Floyd struck out 17 in the Tigers' 4-3, 11-inning win in Game 1.

Florida (54-16) came in having been involved in four of the CWS record-tying eight one-run games. The Gators had totaled 17 runs in four games here before the offense broke loose.

Ty Evans and Jac Caglianone each homered twice, with Evans' grand slam breaking things open early. Wyatt Langford and BT Riopelle also went deep.

The 20-run win over the Tigers (53-17) was the most lopsided in the CWS since Notre Dame beat Northern Colorado 23-2 in 1957.

