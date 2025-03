Florida Panthers add veteran Brad Marchand as they gear up for run at a another Stanley Cup title

Marchand is another huge acquisition for the Panthers, who brought in veteran defenseman Seth Jones in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks last Saturday, and needed a boost after losing the veteran forward Tkachuk to an upper body injury that has him week to week.

A four-time All-Star, Marchand had 422 goals and 554 assists in Boston. He has 21 goals and 26 assists this season but has not played since leaving the Bruins’ March 1 game against Pittsburgh with an unspecified upper body injury. He is expected to miss a couple of weeks.

Florida, currently 39-21-3, seems primed for another deep postseason run. And with Marchand and Tkachuk — who has not played since last month's 4 Nations tournament — likely back for the postseason it'll do it with one of the scrappiest teams in the league.

Marchand is already very familiar with his new team, which knocked his Bruins out of the playoffs the past two seasons. During their second round series last year, Marchand took a shot to the head from Sam Bennett, another hard-nosed Panther.

“The more guys you take out, the more advantage your team has,” Marchand said at the time. “People don’t say that but that’s just a fact of the game. So every time you step on the ice, someone’s trying to hurt someone. That’s just how it goes in the playoffs.”

___

