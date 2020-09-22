Florida man sentenced for smuggling lizards from Philippines

Akbar Akram, 44, was sentenced earlier this month in Tampa federal court. He pleaded guilty in January to one count of wildlife trafficking in violation of the Lacey Act and the the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species Treaty, court records show.

Akram admitted to illegally importing more than 20 live water monitor lizards from the Philippines in 2016, a U.S. Justice Department statement said. He avoided customs authorities by placing the lizards in socks, which were sealed closed with tape and concealed inside electronic equipment and shipped under a false label. The equipment was transported through commercial carriers to Akram's associate in Massachusetts.