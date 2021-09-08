Florida man fed up with potholes plants banana tree in road

For some time, Raymond's security cameras have caputured problems along the street, including a pothole damaging cars and floodwaters causing his trash bin to float away.

Some who work along the road say anything is better than potholes.

"I love it, I think it's hilarious. We should have more of these," said Scott Shein, who works at a nearby business, told WBBH. "I think it is sending a message."

He's seen so many cars hit a pothole on the street and “bottom out” that it's a real concern.

Charlie Lopez, who lives in nearby Cape Coral, agrees.

“It messes up your tire, messes up the rim and then it basically messes up your day,” he said.

For some, though, the sight of a tree brings disbelief.

"I pulled up and I'm like, is that really a tree in the middle of the road?" said John Hulker, who lives in Fort Myers, speaking with WINK-TV.