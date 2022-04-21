Florida man charged with attacking officers at Capitol riot

Barry Ramey, 38, of Plantation, was arrested in South Florida, where he is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Plantation is just west of Fort Lauderdale.

Ramey faces charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon, civil disorder and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon. The case is being prosecuted in federal court in Washington, D.C.