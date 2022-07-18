Florida high school shooter's penalty trial set to begin

The Parkland shooting is the deadliest to reach trial in U.S. history. Nine other gunmen who killed at least 17 people died during or immediately after their shootings, either by suicide or police gunfire. The suspect in the 2019 slaying of 23 people at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart is awaiting trial.

After openings, which are limited to 90 minutes each, the prosecutors' first witness will be called. They have not said who that will be.

When the jury eventually gets the case this fall, it will vote 17 times on the question of whether to recommend the death penalty: once for each of the victims.

Every vote must be unanimous; a nonunanimous vote for any one of the victims means Cruz's sentence for that person would be life in prison. The jurors are told that to vote for the death penalty, the aggravating circumstances the prosecution has presented for the victim in question must, in their judgment, “outweigh” mitigating factors presented by the defense.

Regardless of the evidence, any juror can vote for life in prison out of mercy. During jury selection, the panelists said under oath that they are capable of voting for either sentence.

FILE - Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides over a hearing to set a date to determine when the trial in the case of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz can begin at the Broward County Courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

FILE - Suzanne Devine Clark, an art teacher at Deerfield Beach Elementary School, places painted stones at a memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the one-year anniversary of the school shooting, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Parkland, Fla.

FILE - People comfort each other as they sit and mourn at one of seventeen crosses, Feb. 15, 2018, after a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla.