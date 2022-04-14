Florida governor expected to sign abortion restriction bill

Republicans in several states have moved to place new restrictions on abortion after the conservative Supreme Court signaled it would uphold a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks. The court's decision, expected this summer, could potentially weaken or overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that declared a nationwide right to abortion.

The expected signing of the bill would also mark a significant blow to abortion access in the South, where Florida has provided wider access to the procedure than its regional neighbors.