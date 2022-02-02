Florida GOP rejects rape exception in 15-week abortion ban

The proposal in Florida comes as Republicans in states across the country have introduced legislation to limit access to abortion, much of it coming as the U.S. Supreme Court is weighing a major rollback of abortion rights and a potential overruling of the l andmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

West Virginia is considering 15-week abortion ban similar to a Mississippi law currently under review by the Supreme Court and Republicans in other states are modeling legislation after a law in Texas which effectively banned abortions after six weeks.

The Florida 15-week ban proposal, which has been introduced in both the GOP-controlled House and Senate, contains exceptions if the abortion is necessary to save a mother's life, prevent serious injury to the mother or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. Both bills are still in the committee stage.

Florida currently allows abortions up to 24 weeks.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has signaled early support for the measure, saying his office welcomes the bills.

Caption Democratic Sen. Lauren Book speaks in favor of her amendment to SB 146, a proposed abortion bill in the Florida Senate, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP) Credit: Alicia Devine Credit: Alicia Devine Caption Democratic Sen. Lauren Book speaks in favor of her amendment to SB 146, a proposed abortion bill in the Florida Senate, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP) Credit: Alicia Devine Credit: Alicia Devine