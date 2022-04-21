Florida Black lawmakers protest DeSantis' congressional map

The DeSantis map would increase Florida’s GOP representation in Florida and dismantles two districts now held by Black members of Congress.

As debate on the maps was nearing an end, Reps. Angie Nixon and Tray McCurdy opened up their suit jackets to display “Stop The Black Attack” T-shirts and shouted the same phrase. They sat on the state seal in front of the House speaker's rostrum and were soon joined by other other Black Democrats and other supporters.