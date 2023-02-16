Florida allows universities to help set up athlete pay deals

Florida was one of the first states to pass a law allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image or likeness, but it didn't allow people affiliated with universities to help secure endorsement deals. The new law lifts that provision to make Florida more competitive with other states that don’t have the restriction. The legislation passed unanimously through the House and Senate during a recent special session.

"In 2020, we took a commonsense approach to ensure that student-athletes could control their name, image and likeness and be paid fairly for it," DeSantis said at the bill signing, joined by college athletes and coaches from Florida State University and the University of Florida. "Now that the NCAA has taken necessary steps to ensure fairness for student-athletes, we can focus on making sure that those athletes are supported and protected under the law."