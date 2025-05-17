Flores hits 3 homers and drives in 8 runs to back Webb as Giants thump A's 9-1

San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores, right, celebrates Heliot Ramos after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Friday, May 16, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN – Associated Press
1 hour ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores homered three times — including a grand slam — and drove in eight runs to back a strong start by Logan Webb, leading the San Francisco Giants past the Athletics 13-5 on Friday night.

Flores, who set single-game career highs for homers and RBIs, hit his seventh slam in the third inning off A’s starter JP Sears. He had a three-run shot against Michel Otañez in the sixth, then added a solo shot off Anthony Maldonado in the eighth.

That was more than enough support for Webb (5-3), who carried a shutout into the eighth inning. The 2024 All-Star allowed one run and five hits in eight innings with four strikeouts and two walks. The Giants ace has allowed two runs over his last four home starts covering 28 1/3 innings for a 0.64 ERA.

Camilo Doval struck out the side in the ninth to wrap up the win in the Giants' first game against the A’s this season in the former Bay Bridge Series.

Sears (4-3), who gave up one run in 14 2/3 innings covering his previous two starts, allowed four runs and six hits in four innings.

It was the A’s first visit to the Bay Area since leaving Oakland for Sacramento while a new stadium in Las Vegas is built.

Key moment

The A’s had two on with one out in the eighth when Webb got A’s slugger Brent Rooker to ground into a 1-4-3 double play.

Key stat

The A’s got two runners to third base twice in the first three innings, but failed to score.

Up next

A’s RHP Luis Severino (1-4, 4.70 ERA) makes his league-leading 10th start against Giants RHP Landen Roupp (2-3, 4.95) on Saturday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

