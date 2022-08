Floods wreak havoc across Pakistan; 903 dead since mid-June

After talks on Wednesday with Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Sharif announced that the Qatari Investment Authority is prepared to invest $3 billion in Pakistan. The trip is Sharif's first official visit to Qatar as prime minister since he replaced Imran Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence in Parliament in April.

After inundating much of southwestern Baluchistan and eastern Punjab province, flash floods have now started to affect also the southern Sindh province. Authorities this week closed schools in Sindh and Baluchistan.

Sherry Rehman, Pakistan’s minister of climate change, tweeted on Tuesday that local authorities are unable to cope on their own and appealed on the world community to help.

Pakistani Television footage on Wednesday showed people wading through waist-high water, holding their children and carrying essential items on their heads. Rescuers used trucks and boats to evacuate people to safer places and food, tents and other basic supplies were being dispatched to flood-affected areas.

In some places, the popular Geo TV reported, families struggled to bury their loved ones as local graveyards were also inundated by floodwaters. The TV broadcast footage showing mourners carrying coffins through flooded areas to bury the dead away from submerged homes.

Monsoon rains, which started in mid-June, were expected to continue this week, mainly in the south.

Murad Ali Shah, the top elected official in Sindh province, said the situation was worse than in 2010, when floods killed at least 1,700 people in Pakistan, mostly in Sindh. “We are doing our best to evacuate people from flood-hit areas," he said Tuesday.

Floods have damaged as many as 129 bridges across Pakistan, disrupting the supply of fruit and vegetables to markets and causing a hike in prices.

Experts say climate change has caused erratic weather conditions in Pakistan, resulting in cloudbursts, and melting of glaciers that has swelled rivers. They say that limiting planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions will help limit more drastic weather events around the world, including in this South Asian country.

“In recent decades, we never witnessed such an unusual heavier downpour in Pakistan,” said scientist Shahla Gondal, adding that authorities are ill-equipped and “do not know how to tackle" flooding disasters.

Combined Shape Caption A displaced family ride on an auto-rickshaw while traveling to a safe area after fleeing their flood-hit homes, in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Heavy rains have triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across much of Pakistan since mid-June, leaving 903 dead and about 50,000 people homeless, the country's disaster agency said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain) Credit: Zahid Hussain Credit: Zahid Hussain Combined Shape Caption A displaced family ride on an auto-rickshaw while traveling to a safe area after fleeing their flood-hit homes, in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Heavy rains have triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across much of Pakistan since mid-June, leaving 903 dead and about 50,000 people homeless, the country's disaster agency said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain) Credit: Zahid Hussain Credit: Zahid Hussain

Combined Shape Caption People use a cart to salvage usable items from their flood-hit homes while they cross a flooded area to reach in higher location, in Tando Jan Muhammad, in southern Pakistan, Wednesday, Heavy rains have triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across much of Pakistan since mid-June, leaving 903 dead and about 50,000 people homeless, the country's disaster agency said Wednesday.(AP Photo/Ratan Kumar) Credit: Ratan Kumar Credit: Ratan Kumar Combined Shape Caption People use a cart to salvage usable items from their flood-hit homes while they cross a flooded area to reach in higher location, in Tando Jan Muhammad, in southern Pakistan, Wednesday, Heavy rains have triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across much of Pakistan since mid-June, leaving 903 dead and about 50,000 people homeless, the country's disaster agency said Wednesday.(AP Photo/Ratan Kumar) Credit: Ratan Kumar Credit: Ratan Kumar

Combined Shape Caption A man with his displaced family, taking refuge on a roadside after fleeing their flood-hit homes, gestures towards journalists, in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Heavy rains have triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across much of Pakistan since mid-June, leaving 903 dead and about 50,000 people homeless, the country's disaster agency said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain) Credit: Zahid Hussain Credit: Zahid Hussain Combined Shape Caption A man with his displaced family, taking refuge on a roadside after fleeing their flood-hit homes, gestures towards journalists, in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Heavy rains have triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across much of Pakistan since mid-June, leaving 903 dead and about 50,000 people homeless, the country's disaster agency said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain) Credit: Zahid Hussain Credit: Zahid Hussain

Combined Shape Caption A displaced family carry belongings as they wade through a flooded area after heavy rainfall, in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Rains have triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across much of Pakistan since mid-June, leaving 903 dead and about 50,000 people homeless, the country's disaster agency said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain) Credit: Zahid Hussain Credit: Zahid Hussain Combined Shape Caption A displaced family carry belongings as they wade through a flooded area after heavy rainfall, in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Rains have triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across much of Pakistan since mid-June, leaving 903 dead and about 50,000 people homeless, the country's disaster agency said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain) Credit: Zahid Hussain Credit: Zahid Hussain