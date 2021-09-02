Floods sweep cars into sea, damage homes in northeast Spain

Other parts of Spain’s central and northern areas, including Madrid, also saw flooding on Wednesday.

Firefighters used a helicopter to rescue three people in serious danger. More had to pulled from cars that were caught in the rising waters.

Regional authorities relocated 58 residents into hotels, while another 16 spent the night on cots in a sports pavilion. Four people had to be rescued at a nearby camping ground that was also badly damaged.

Paquita Aubalat was relieved that her 93-year-old father Vicent was rescued from his home in Alcanar by a neighbor when it was overwhelmed by water.

“He had all his life in (his home), but the important thing is that he is safe,” Aubalat said.

Authorities were working to reestablish transit on roads and train lines made unpassable by mud and water.

Large areas of Spain’s north and its Balearic Islands remain under alert for storms for a second consecutive day.

AP writer Joseph Wilson contributed to this report from Barcelona.

Caption Wrecked cars stuck in the rocky shore of the seaside town of Alcanar, in northeastern Spain, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. A downpour Wednesday created flash floods that swept cars down streets in the Catalan town of Alcanar. Most of mainland Spain is under alert for heavy rains. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra)

