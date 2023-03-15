Floods kill 13 in Turkish earthquake-battered provinces

Two people died in the town of Tut in southeastern Adiyaman province, where surging waters swept away a container home sheltering a family of earthquake survivors, HaberTurk television reported.

The governor of neighboring Sanliurfa province, Salih Ayhan, told HaberTurk television that four people were killed by the floods in his region. Later, rescuers found the bodies of five Syrian nationals inside a flooded basement apartment in Sanliurfa, and retrieved two other bodies inside a van that was trapped at an underpass.