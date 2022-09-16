Floods in Italy kill at least 10; rescues from roofs, trees

“It wasn't a water bomb, it was a tsunami," Barbara Mayor Riccardo Pasqualini told Italian state radio, describing the sudden downpour Thursday evening that devastated his town in the Marche region near the Adriatic Sea.

While firefighters said seven deaths were confirmed and three people were missing, RAI state radio said there were 10 confirmed deaths. Two children, including one swept out of his mother's arms by rushing waters in Barbara were among four people still unaccounted-for by late Friday morning.